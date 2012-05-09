LONDON May 10 Bonuses for London's financial
workers will be almost halved this year, falling to their lowest
level in over a decade and nearly 10 billion pounds ($16.10
billion) below a peak in 2007, according to a study.
City of London bonuses will slump to 2.3 billion pounds,
down from 4.4 billion pounds in the 2011/12 period as revenues
are hit by euro zone worries and as a backlash over bankers pay
grows, the Centre for Economics and Business Research
(CEBR)said.
Banks traditionally pay bonuses in the new year, rather than
during the period they were earned.
City bonuses have been a big source of contention in Britain
since the taxpayer-backed bank bailouts of the 2008 financial
crisis.
A political furore earlier this year forced the chief
executive of government-controlled Royal Bank of Scotland
to waive his award of almost a million pounds.
While most banks did cut bonuses in 2011 from a year
earlier, mainly as revenues shrank, shareholders angered at
paltry returns have upped the pressure on pay, with more than a
quarter of voters at Barclays rejecting its
remuneration plan.
But bonuses are also politically sensitive because a slump
in rewards signals a much lower tax take for a UK government
bent on cutting the country's deficit.
City bonuses will be hitting levels this year not seen since
1998, when they came in at 2.5 billion pounds.
"The biggest loser of all will be the Treasury, meaning
fewer funds available to finance public services," said Douglas
McWilliams, Chief Executive of the CEBR.
He added that a slack labour market and a collapse in City
activity now meant that large bonuses were "the exception, not
the rule."
The CEBR predicted earlier this week that jobs in the City
of London would fall to their lowest level in 16 years, with
25,000 more layoffs due in 2012.
($1 = 0.6212 British pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)