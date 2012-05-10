The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Chairman Alessandro Profumo and director general Antonio Vigni will hold a press conference in Siena at 1030 GMT.

On Wednesday, the bank confirmed that Siena prosecutors are looking into whether the world's oldest bank misled regulators over its pricey 2007 purchase of the smaller rival Antonveneta from Spain's Santander.

* TELECOM ITALIA, TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

Italy's biggest telecoms group said on Wednesday it would sell assets held by its television unit to help cut debt at a time when domestic sales are feeling the pinch of recession.

Chief Executive France Bernabe said in a press interview he plans to invest 9 billion euros in Italy in the next three years, adding however that debt reduction remains his top priority.

*FONDIARIA SAI, UNIPOL, PREMAFIN

Two Italian private equity funds said on Wednesday they will invest a total of at least 300 million to 400 million euros to take control of troubled insurer Fondiaria-SAI as they rejigged a rival bid to one tabled by peer Unipol to save Fondiaria.

Unipol's board on Thursday will approve a bid for Fondiaria-SAI that will give it a total of 62 percent of the company, La Stampa reports, lower than the previos 66.7 percent originally envisioned.

