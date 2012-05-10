LONDON May 10 Europe's top shares reversed early gains on Thursday in choppy trade as euro zone debt worries and global growth concerns prompted investors to bank early profits.

Europe's FTSEurofirst was down 1.87 points, or 0.2 percent, at 1,012.59, having closed on Wednesday at its lowest since Jan. 9 as growing political uncertainty in Greece and concerns over the Spanish financial system hit markets.

Investors will keep an eye on fellow euro zone struggler Greece where Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos will make a last-ditch attempt to form a government on Thursday.

Meanwhile China, the world's largest consumer of natural resources, reported its headline growth in imports unexpectedly stalled in April and exports were weaker than expected.

"Chinese trade data suggests there's no real upside. The data's not great wherever you look and you have got the Europe overhang (hitting sentiment)," Michael Hewson, senior market analyst at CMC Markets, said. (Writing by David Brett, editing by Nigel Stephenson)