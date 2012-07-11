* MTS, MegaFon, Vimpelcom and Rostelecom expected to win

* Award of licences likely to entrench domination

* Tender to help Rostelecom bridge gap with Big 3

* May boost MegaFon as its owner combines stake with 4G operator Scartel

* Real demand for fast mobile broadband yet to emerge

By Maria Kiselyova

MOSCOW, July 11 Russia’s 'Big Three' mobile phone groups and a state-controlled operator are expected to entrench their positions on Thursday by winning valuable fourth-generation mobile licences which promise fast download speeds already enjoyed in other countries.

Developing the technology sector was a priority under iPad-wielding former President Dmitry Medvedev as part of efforts to diversify Russia's $1.9 trillion economy away from its dependence on energy.

President Vladimir Putin, who returned to the Kremlin in May, is no tech geek, but he is a backer of state capitalism and the auction will position a state-backed player in a sector previously dominated by private players.

Russia's growing middle class is buying more smartphones and tablet computers, swelling annual mobile industry revenues to $30 billion. Next-generation services - designed for data rather than voice - will more than double download speeds.

"This is a much-needed service," said Stanislav, 35, a customer at a mobile phone shop in Moscow. "I often travel on business and need fast Internet on a smartphone or iPad."

The 4G rollout creates a business opportunity but also a political headache for Russia's leaders, challenged by affluent, opposition-minded urban dwellers who used social networks to organise large-scale protests against Putin's re-election.

Seeking to stay ahead of the curve, Putin appointed as his new minister for communications 29-year-old Nikolai Nikiforov, who has made a priority of reducing "digital inequality" by helping poorer people in Russia's regions get online.

THREE TO FOUR

Russia launched a tender last month for licences for the technology, known as LTE (long-term evolution).

MTS (MBT.N), MegaFon [MGFON.UL], Vimpelcom VIP.N and state-controlled Rostelecom (RTKM.MM) are expected to beat out smaller rivals in a contest which follows similar moves in the United States and Europe.

Unlike many global operators, the winners of Russia's LTE tender will not pay to acquire their licences but must commit to investing at least 15 billion roubles ($457 million) annually until 2019 in network rollout.

Analysts say the capex requirement should be comfortable for the operators, who will also incur the costs of clearing the spectrum, currently held by the military.

More than 70 operators worldwide have launched commercial 4G services since Sweden-based Teliasonera TLSN.ST pioneered the technology in 2009.

Telecoms regulator Roskomnadzor pledged to choose winners to encourage fast deployment of 4G and provide wide access to mobile broadband services for consumers.

In Russia, mobile broadband is popular in areas where high-speed broadband is not available, and among a small slice of tech-savvy consumers who use smartphones to download photos and videos and make video calls on the go.

Although real consumer demand for high-speed mobile broadband has yet to develop, the 4G licences will be crucial for operators' future growth.

With mobile penetration above 150 percent in a country of 140 million, there are few new subscribers to recruit so growth will come from getting people to spend more on mobile packages. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ FACTBOX-Russia to award 4G mobile licences [ID:nL5E8GB9GL] TABLE-Russian cellphone penetration 156 pct [ID:nL5E8G2GP0] European Telcos count on 4G for pricing power [ID:nL5E8HF4Y8] ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

LONG-TERM ADVANTAGES

While analysts say the tender is unlikely to significantly change the competitive landscape, it will benefit some while leaving others in weaker positions.

For IPO hopeful MegaFon, whose billionaire owner Alisher Usmanov is combining his stake with state-backed 4G operator Scartel, winning its own 4G licence may give it an advantage.

A joint venture is being set up to hold Usmanov's 50 percent plus one share stake in MegaFon and 100 percent of Scartel. Usmanov will control more than 80 percent of the new group, a lt hough all operators will have equal access to Scartel.

"Although Scartel should continue to be an independent company, the alignment of interests of MegaFon’s shareholders with those of Scartel’s may lead to MegaFon eventually benefiting from Scartel’s frequency allocation," said Igor Semenov, a Moscow-based analyst at Deutsche Bank.

According to Alexander Vengranovich at Otkritie, MegaFon and Scartel will jointly control more than 50 percent of the 2,500-2,700 MHz LTE frequency range which could create a long-term infrastructure advantage.

Operators that own more spectrum can offer faster download speeds and more reliable service to customers.

In Moscow - a key market for mobile operators - MegaFon, as well as MTS, already has frequencies in that band.

"Vimpelcom looks weaker than its competitors in the long term. Unlike MTS and MegaFon, which managed to convert their WiMAX frequencies in Moscow, it does not have such additional resources," said Semenov at Deutsche Bank.

UniCredit said the smaller number of 3G base stations - usually used as a basis for 4G network - in Vimpelcom's network suggests that it could be a laggard in the LTE roll-out.

MegaFon launched LTE in Moscow in May, using Scartel's network, and Rostelecom plans to do so in September under an infrastructure sharing contract with Scartel.

BIG FOUR

Owning a 4G licence will also help the predominantly fixed-line player Rostelecom to bridge the gap with the Big Three.

Now fifth in the mobile market, Rostelecom wants to challenge established players as part of efforts to offset falling sales in its core business.

Nordic group Tele2 (TEL2b.ST), TTK - the telecoms unit of Russian Railways - and Summa Telecom, part of Russian investment and trading group Summa, both joined the tender but are expected to miss out on the LTE licences.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch expects the tender to speed up the Big Four's market formation, with Rostelecom edging closer to MTS, MegaFon and Vimpelcom, while keeping Tele2 - Russia's No.4 mobile group - "looking for a different solution".

The tender has already prompted speculation Tele2 could put itself up for sale, while other options would include waiting for the regulator to auction off regional licences or adopt so-called "technology neutrality" allowing the use of current GSM spectrum in Russia to offer 3G and 4G service.

(Additional reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Megan Davies, Douglas Busvine, Leila Abboud and David Cowell)

((maria.kiselyova@thomsonreuters.com)(+7 495 775 1242)(Reuters Messaging: maria.kiselyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: RUSSIA MOBILE/4G

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.