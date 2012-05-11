WARSAW May 11 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial
markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):
TVN
The media group swung to a larger-than-expected net profit
in the first quarter on Friday, as stronger zloty reduced the
value of its euro-denominated debt and the broadcaster ceased to
consolidate its loss-making pay-TV business.
SAMURAI BONDS
Poland priced its 25 billion yen ($312.70 million) retail
Samurai bond issue at a coupon of 1.49 percent, or 100 basis
points over yen swaps.
