WARSAW May 11 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

TVN

The media group swung to a larger-than-expected net profit in the first quarter on Friday, as stronger zloty reduced the value of its euro-denominated debt and the broadcaster ceased to consolidate its loss-making pay-TV business.

SAMURAI BONDS

Poland priced its 25 billion yen ($312.70 million) retail Samurai bond issue at a coupon of 1.49 percent, or 100 basis points over yen swaps.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX