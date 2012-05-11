Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
ACCRA May 11 West African miner Golden Star Resources said on Friday net income for the three months ended March rose 66 percent to $9.059 million compared to $5.455 million for the same period in 2011.
Revenues for the period increased by 12.5 percent to $131 million dollars from $116.5 million. (reporting by Christian Akorlie; editing by Mark John)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)