CENTRAL BANK
The central bank should adopt a 'wait-and-see' stance for
now although further interest rate increases were possible after
a hike earlier this month, policymaker Adam Glapinski tells
Reuters.
It is too early to say whether Poland's central bank will
need to raise rates again after it surprised the markets with a
hike in May, governor Marek Belka says.
PKO BP
Poland's top lender, reports a 15-percent rise in
first-quarter earnings thanks to better margins and volumes, but
the figure was slightly below expectations.
ENEA
Poland's No. 3 utility reports a nearly flat net profit for
the first quarter, beating expectations as a better result in
the generation segment offset weaker trading performance.
GTC
The Warsaw-listed real-estate developer swings to a profit
of 6 million euros ($7.8 million) after three consecutive
quarterly losses thanks to a stabilisation in real estate
markets in Central and Southeastern Europe.
UTILITIES
The Polish energy regulator will no longer control retail
energy prices starting next year, writes Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
M3 DATA
Poland's central bank releases M3 money supply data
for April. Analysts expect the figure to rise 10.8
percent year-on-year. (1200)
