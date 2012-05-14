WARSAW May 11 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

CENTRAL BANK

The central bank should adopt a 'wait-and-see' stance for now although further interest rate increases were possible after a hike earlier this month, policymaker Adam Glapinski tells Reuters.

It is too early to say whether Poland's central bank will need to raise rates again after it surprised the markets with a hike in May, governor Marek Belka says.

PKO BP

Poland's top lender, reports a 15-percent rise in first-quarter earnings thanks to better margins and volumes, but the figure was slightly below expectations.

ENEA

Poland's No. 3 utility reports a nearly flat net profit for the first quarter, beating expectations as a better result in the generation segment offset weaker trading performance.

GTC

The Warsaw-listed real-estate developer swings to a profit of 6 million euros ($7.8 million) after three consecutive quarterly losses thanks to a stabilisation in real estate markets in Central and Southeastern Europe.

UTILITIES

The Polish energy regulator will no longer control retail energy prices starting next year, writes Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

M3 DATA

Poland's central bank releases M3 money supply data for April. Analysts expect the figure to rise 10.8 percent year-on-year. (1200)

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX