OSLO May 14 Norway's banks must increase their long-term financing even though the outlook for their financial stability has improved somewhat in the last six months, the central bank said on Monday.

Economic challenges facing the European Union and high levels of household debt in Norway pose risks for the banks in the longer term, the central bank said, adding that a countercyclical capital buffer would be appropriate.

"Banks should make use of available opportunities to obtain more long-term funding and aim for an early adjustment to the new quantitative liquidity requirements," Governor Oeystein Olsen said in a statement on the bank's biannual financial stability report, referring to Basel III guidelines due to be phased in gradually from next January.

Banks should use their solid profits to further strengthen capital ratios in coming years, he said.

Norwegian banks such as DNB.OL (DNB.OL) are exposed to a booming housing market where property prices have continued to rise sharply throughout the financial crisis.

"An ever increasing share of households have a debt burden that will result in vulnerability when interest rates rise again to more normal levels or if the economy in Norway deteriorates," the central bank said.

It said that it is still unclear how much Tier 1 capital banks will need when the new banking standards are in place, but it added that the country's biggest lenders may need to increase their capital the most.

"The largest banks in particular may need more capital in order to meet stricter capital adequacy requirements... Norwegian banks' holdings of liquid assets and level of stable funding are still lower than required under the new quantitative liquidity requirements proposed under Basel III," it said.

The central bank has conducted new stress tests for the period until the end of 2015 that showed the sector's capital would stay above both the minimum 4 percent requirement in place today and the 6 percent proposed in the Basel III regulations.

Norwegian authorities currently ask banks to hold at least 9 percent core capital, though the central bank said that in one of the two stress scenarios, capital would on average drop below that.

Commercial property loans and lending to the shipping sector would likely weigh the most, the central bank said.

