WARSAW May 11 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

KGHM

Europe's No.2 copper producer posts a 29-percent drop in its first-quarter net profit, in line with market forecasts, as the appreciating zloty resulted in foreign exchange losses on its dollar positions.

PZU

Eastern Europe's biggest listed insurer reports a 4-percent rise in first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, mainly thanks to gains from investments on the back of stronger equity markets, but the figure was below analyst expectations.

PGE

Poland's top utility posts a 27 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, helped by the launch of the country's largest power unit last year.

PGNIG

Polish gas monopoly PGNiG posted a 70-percent decline in its first-quarter net profit, as it bore high costs of gas imports from Russia and could not yet take advantage of a tariff hike from March, but the figure was better than analysts feared.

CYFROWY POLSAT

Poland's largest media group nearly tripled its net profit in the first quarter, boosted by the inclusion of TV broadcaster Polsat and a one-off foreign exchange gain.

INFLATION

Poland's statistics office releases inflation data for April. Analysts polled by Reuters expect price growth of 3.9 percent year-on-year. (1200)

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX