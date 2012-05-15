EXCLUSIVE-Polish "bluff" in EU climate talks tests bloc's patience
* Wedded to coal energy, Poland balks at draft EU climate law
WARSAW May 11 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):
KGHM
Europe's No.2 copper producer posts a 29-percent drop in its first-quarter net profit, in line with market forecasts, as the appreciating zloty resulted in foreign exchange losses on its dollar positions.
PZU
Eastern Europe's biggest listed insurer reports a 4-percent rise in first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, mainly thanks to gains from investments on the back of stronger equity markets, but the figure was below analyst expectations.
PGE
Poland's top utility posts a 27 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, helped by the launch of the country's largest power unit last year.
PGNIG
Polish gas monopoly PGNiG posted a 70-percent decline in its first-quarter net profit, as it bore high costs of gas imports from Russia and could not yet take advantage of a tariff hike from March, but the figure was better than analysts feared.
CYFROWY POLSAT
Poland's largest media group nearly tripled its net profit in the first quarter, boosted by the inclusion of TV broadcaster Polsat and a one-off foreign exchange gain.
INFLATION
Poland's statistics office releases inflation data for April. Analysts polled by Reuters expect price growth of 3.9 percent year-on-year. (1200)
