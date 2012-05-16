(Adds details, quotes, share price)

* Q1 net profit 6.67 bln DKK vs avg forecast 2.73 bln

* Group sees 2012 result "slightly lower" than 2011

* Sees container shipping at loss to neutral this year

* Shares drop over 7 pct

COPENHAGEN, May 16 Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) struck a cautious tone on the recovery in freight rates on Wednesday, knocking its shares despite a forecast-beating rise in first-quarter profit driven by its oil and gas business.

Shares in the group, whose Maersk Line is the world's biggest container shipping company and a barometre of world trade, fell over 7 percent in early dealing.

The global shipping industry was hit hard during the global economic downturn as weak demand and excess capacity knocked rates to loss-making levels. Recent increases have partly restored rates and raised hopes of a recovery.

A.P. Moller-Maersk said it now expected a 2012 result "slightly lower" than last year, a modest upgrade from previous guidance. But analysts were hoping for a stronger sign it expects a continuing improvement in freight rates.

"It is a very weak (container) upgrade," Alm Brand analyst Jesper Christensen said. "If they had wanted to walk the line and really base the outlook on current freight rates, they would have given an outlook for a profit (in that business) for 2012."

A.P. Moller-Maersk said it expected a "negative up to neutral result" this year for its container shipping arm. That compared with previous guidance for a 2012 loss at the business.

"We of course hope that we will come into positive territory

(in Maersk Line), but that would require further rate increases," Chief Executive Nils Smedegaard Andersen told Reuters.

Average freight rates fell by 9 percent in the first quarter from the corresponding period a year earlier and by 1 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011, but Maersk Line announced a general rate rise on Asia–Europe routes effective from March that was almost fully accepted, Maersk said.

"We can see that there have been further rate rises after the end of the quarter," Andersen said. "That was also necessary. We actually expect that rates will at least hold up at the current level but hopefully will improve during the course of the year."

Net profits rose to 6.67 billion Danish crowns ($1.15 billion) in January-March from 6.35 billion in the first quarter last year, against analysts' average expectation of a drop to 2.73 billion in a Reuters poll. [ID:nL5E8GB9OT]

The group, whose fleet had a global container shipping market share of 15.5 percent last year, said Maersk Line maintained its market share in the first quarter.

The container shipping division swung to a first-quarter net loss of 3.40 billion crowns from a profit of 2.32 billion in the corresponding quarter last year, falling below analysts' average estimate of a 2.26 billion crowns net loss.

But profits from the oil and gas business rose above expectations, helped by high oil prices.

The group raised its guidance for the Maersk Oil business, saying it expected its 2012 result to be at the same level as in 2011. It had previously forecast "significantly lower" results for Maersk Oil based on an expected drop in production.

A one-off tax income of $0.9 billion from the settlement of an Algerian tax dispute and a gain from a partial divestment of interests in Brazil also had a positive effect on the first-quarter result, the company said.

(Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Mark Potter)

((copenhagen.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)(+45 3396 9650)) Keywords: MAERSK/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.