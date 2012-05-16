The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DEI SIENA

The Italian bank said its net profit in the first quarter was 54.5 million euros, down from 140.3 million euros in the first quarter a year ago. Its Core Tier 1 ratio was 10.5 percent. It said there was no clear signal of a possible improvement in macroeconomic conditions in the short- or medium-term.

BANCA POPOLARE MILANO

The Italian cooperative lender on Tuesday warned about Greek political instability when it released its first quarter results, and said it would review its targets by the end of June. In spite of the economic downturn in Italy, Pop Milano posted a 52.1 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 64.3 million euros, underpinned by a good performance of net interest income, financial activity and reduced costs.

BANCO POPOLARE

The Italian medium-sized lender ended the first quarter with a net loss of 109 million euros due to losses relating to debt revaluation, it said on Tuesday. The bank would have posted a net profit of 103 million euros for the period excluding those losses, which amounted to 212 million euros.

TERNA

Italian power grid operator Terna said on Tuesday its core earnings in the first quarter rose 15.3 percent to 339./8 million euros from a year earlier thanks to higher grid transmission fees and a better dispatching performance.

* FONDIARIA-SAI

The Italian insurer failed to approve share swap ratios for its planned merger with Unipol at a board meeting on Tuesday, and called another meeting for Thursday May 17.

* FINMECCANICA

The defense firm's board will meet on Wednesday and will strip Chief Executive Giuseppe Orsi of some of his powers, transferring them to another executive, la Repubblica and Il Sole 24 Ore reported without citing sources.

Il Sole said the steep decline in Finmeccanica's share price had made it a possible acquisition target, citing French group Thales among interested parties.

* FIAT

Fiat's share of the European car market rose to 7.1 percent in April, from 5.4 percent in March, the company said in a statement. Its sales fell 11.3 percent to 75,462 cars. Overall, car sales fell 6.5 percent across Europe in April from the same month last year.

Fiat confirmed its 2012 targets on Tuesday in a presentation in London, according to a copy of the presentation posted on it website.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................