CURRENT ACCOUNT
Romania's central bank is expected to release March current
account data.
GOVERNMENT MEETING
Romania's leftist government holds weekly meeting from 0900
GMT.
ROMANIA SLIDES INTO RECESSION, GDP MISSES FORECASTS
The Romanian economy slid into recession in the
first quarter this year and a modest expansion on the year was
sharply below market expectations, a flash estimate by the
National Statistics Board showed on Tuesday.
CEE MARKETS
The Czech crown and Polish zloty fell to four-month lows on
Tuesday and emerging European shares lost sharply after Greek
government talks collapsed, raising risks in the euro zone,
which is Central Europe's main export market.
RECESSION HITS "PRETTY GRIM" EU STATES IN THE EAST
The Czech Republic's economy shrank for the third quarter in
a row and Romania fell back into recession from January to
March, as the euro crisis and government austerity hammered
domestic demand and squeezed exports across central and eastern
Europe.
EUROPEAN FUNDS
Romania drew 173 million euros ($221.01 million) of EU funds
in April. Ziarul Financiar, Page 1
HEALTH REFORM
A new bill to reform Romania's healthcare system will be
available for public debate from July, new Health Minister
Vasile Cepoi said. Ziarul Financiar, Page 2
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA
Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea
recorded a loss of 1.5 million lei ($431,100) in the first
quarter from a net profit of 14 million lei in the same period
of last year. Ziarul Financiar, Page 2
EDUCATION MINISTER
Romania's Education Minister Ioan Mang resigned on Tuesday
and Liviu Pop, Minister for Social Dialogue was named interim
education minister. Evenimentul Zilei, Page 11
($1 = 0.7828 euros)
($1 = 3.4793 Romanian leus)