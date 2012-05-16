By Simon Meads

LONDON May 16 3i (III.L), Britain's largest listed private equity investment group, is thought likely to name a new chief executive when it reports full-year results on Thursday.

Simon Borrows, chief investment officer since joining 3i last year, was expected to be named as the successor to Michael Queen as CEO of a company whose investments range from lingerie maker Agent Provocateur to Spanish windfarm builder GES.

Queen said in March he would quit, following continued shareholder frustration at 3i's share price performance and weak performance from its buyouts business.

"Borrows has joined 3i from outside. So, he can take a more detached view of the business than internal candidates, and he knows the business well, having been involved in the IPO of the company back in 1994," Oriel Securities analyst Iain Scouller said.

Before joining 3i, Borrows spent 13 years at investment bank Greenhill (GHL.N), where he was co-CEO. He had previous stints at Baring Brothers and Morgan Grenfell.

Any honeymoon period he might enjoy will likely be shortlived. Dissatisfied shareholders, including activist investor Laxey Partners, have called on 3i to sell more assets and give them the proceeds.

3i shares are languishing at a 40 percent discount to net asset value as the result of persistent concerns about the performance of its investments, in particular the 5 billion euro

($6.4 billion) buyout fund it raised in 2006.

Asset valuations were expected to have sustained another knock as of end-March. Oriel forecast net asset value to dip to about 286 pence from 294 pence six months before.

"The key test is driving value from the private equity portfolio so they can raise a new fund. That is going to be absolutely critical," said a banker familiar with 3i.

($1 = 0.7828 euro)

