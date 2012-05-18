Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
DATA
Poland's statistics office releases wages and employment
data for April at 1200 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect
readings to stand at an annual 3.95 percent and 0.5 percent,
respectively.
LOT, TURKISH AIRLINES
Turkish Airlines has doubts regarding the
potential purchase of Polish airlines LOT - some voices
in the Turkish firm's supervisory board suggests that it might
be better for the airline to grow organically, daily
Rzeczpospolita reported without citing its sources.
TALANX, MEIJI YASUDA
German insurance group Talanx and Japan's
insurer Meiji Yasuda Life cleared all conditions
needed to take over a Polish group TU Europa, the two
said in a statement published in a local daily Parkiet.
CEE MONEY
Poland's staunch opposition to stronger European Union
commitments on climate change has won it few friends and could
hurt it in talks over the next allocation of the funds that have
underpinned the country's robust economic growth.
