EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS

The euro and world stocks fell on Thursday on concern about the health of Spain's banks and the prospect of Greece leaving the euro zone.

Greece's conservative New Democracy party, which backs the country's international bailout, has overtaken the anti-bailout radical leftist SYRIZA in popularity, a poll showed on Thursday.

If elections were held now, New Democracy would win 26.1 percent of the vote compared with SYRIZA's 23.7 percent, according to the MARC/Alpha survey conducted on May 15-17.

* FINMECCANICA

Bankers have pitched to the government a plan to help Finmeccanica deconsolidate its rail, energy units into a newly state-controlled company comprising ship maker Fincantieri, Il Mondo weekly said.

* FIAT

Industry minister Corrado Passera meets Federauto and Unrae car associations to discuss support for the auto sector.

* BANCA MONTE PASCHI DI SIENA

Veneto Banca could be interested in the Antonveneta assets Monte Paschi could sell as part of its capital-raising plans, Il Messaggero said.

FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL

Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI has proposed share swap ratios for the planned merger with Unipol that would give its peer 61 percent of the new merged entity, Italian newspapers said on Friday.

The risk that Unipol could pull out of the deal is high and Fondiaria could be placed under special administration, MF said. * ENI, SNAM

Snam could have to sell for antitrust reasons its gas distribution division Italgas if plans for state-controlled CDP to buy a controlling stake in Snam from Eni go ahead, MF said. CDP also has a significant stake in another leading Italian gas distribution group.

ERG

The Italian energy group will close oil refinery Raffineria di Roma near Rome which it owns together with France's Total by end the third quarter and transform it into a major hub for storing and handling of oil products, it said late on Thursday.

EDISON

Edison is interested in Israel's offshore gas reserves, the Italian utility said on Thursday, adding it had sent a letter to the Israeli government calling on it to develop its upstream potential and introduce new legislation to facilitate exports.

LUXOTTICA

The premium eywear maker said it would buy 125 Sun Planet stores in Spain and Portugal. The 20 million euro transaction will be concluded in the third quarter of 2012.

DAMIANI

Chairman Guido Damiani told Il Sole 24 Ore that Chinese funds have approached the company but its family will keep control.

