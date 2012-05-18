The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS
The euro and world stocks fell on Thursday on concern about
the health of Spain's banks and the prospect of Greece leaving
the euro zone.
Greece's conservative New Democracy party, which backs the
country's international bailout, has overtaken the anti-bailout
radical leftist SYRIZA in popularity, a poll showed on Thursday.
If elections were held now, New Democracy would win 26.1
percent of the vote compared with SYRIZA's 23.7 percent,
according to the MARC/Alpha survey conducted on May 15-17.
* FINMECCANICA
Bankers have pitched to the government a plan to help
Finmeccanica deconsolidate its rail, energy units into a newly
state-controlled company comprising ship maker Fincantieri, Il
Mondo weekly said.
* FIAT
Industry minister Corrado Passera meets Federauto and Unrae
car associations to discuss support for the auto sector.
* BANCA MONTE PASCHI DI SIENA
Veneto Banca could be interested in the Antonveneta assets
Monte Paschi could sell as part of its capital-raising plans, Il
Messaggero said.
FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL
Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI has proposed share
swap ratios for the planned merger with Unipol that
would give its peer 61 percent of the new merged entity, Italian
newspapers said on Friday.
The risk that Unipol could pull out of the deal is high and
Fondiaria could be placed under special administration, MF said.
* ENI, SNAM
Snam could have to sell for antitrust reasons its gas
distribution division Italgas if plans for state-controlled CDP
to buy a controlling stake in Snam from Eni go ahead, MF said.
CDP also has a significant stake in another leading Italian gas
distribution group.
ERG
The Italian energy group will close oil refinery Raffineria
di Roma near Rome which it owns together with France's Total
by end the third quarter and transform it into a major
hub for storing and handling of oil products, it said late on
Thursday.
EDISON
Edison is interested in Israel's offshore gas reserves, the
Italian utility said on Thursday, adding it had sent a letter to
the Israeli government calling on it to develop its upstream
potential and introduce new legislation to facilitate exports.
LUXOTTICA
The premium eywear maker said it would buy 125 Sun Planet
stores in Spain and Portugal. The 20 million euro transaction
will be concluded in the third quarter of 2012.
DAMIANI
Chairman Guido Damiani told Il Sole 24 Ore that Chinese
funds have approached the company but its family will keep
control.
Main currency report:...............................