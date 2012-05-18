MADRID May 18 The Spanish government has hired
Goldman Sachs to carry out an independent valuation of
Bankia, the ailing bank taken over by the state last
week, Spanish newspaper Expansion said on Friday.
The U.S. bank will review Bankia's and its parent company
BFA's books and determine within a month how much the state
should inject to refloat the lender, which had to be rescued
after its auditor, Deloitte, identified several gaps in last
year's accounts.
Expansion said without citing sources that Bankia's
financial hole may reach 8 billion euros on top of the 10
billion euros it needs to set aside to cover potential losses on
real estate assets, as required by two financial reforms passed
by the government in February and last week.
Bankia's share price slumped as much as 30 percent on
Thursday, when Madrid denied a report that customers had
withdrawn more than 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) from the
partly nationalised lender.
A senior government source said on Thursday that the Economy
Ministry would name two independent auditors to review Spain's
entire banking sector at noon on Friday.
According to banking sources, BlackRock and Oliver Wyman are
likely to be chosen. They will first value the sector as a whole
and then look at each bank individually, the government source
said.
Moody's Investor Service carried out a sweeping downgrade of
16 Spanish banks on Thursday, including Banco Santander
, the euro zone's largest, citing a weak economy and the
government's reduced ability to support troubled lenders.
All the banks' long-term debt ratings were downgraded by at
least one notch, and some suffered three-notch cuts.
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by John Stonestreet)