MANAMA May 20 Kuwait produced on average 3 million barrels per day of crude oil in April, the head of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Sunday, adding that $100 per barrel of oil is a reasonable price for producers and consumers.

KPC Chief Executive Officer Farouk al-Zanki said at an industry conference in Manama that "around 100 dollars (a barrel) should be reasonable for producers and consumers."

He also said that Kuwait's total April output of 3 million bpd includes production from a neutral zone shared with Saudi Arabia.

Asked about the steam flood project with U.S. major Chevron Corp at the al-Wafra field, Zanki said plans to go into full field development had not yet been finalized.

"Al-Wafra is still under pilot, we have not finalized its success yet, so it's experimenting," he said. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine, Writing by Andrew Hammond; Editing by Gary Crosse)