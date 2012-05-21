The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

G8

World leaders backed keeping Greece in the euro zone on Saturday and vowed to take all steps necessary to combat financial turmoil while revitalising a global economy increasingly threatened by Europe's debt crisis.

ITALY: LOCAL ELECTIONS

Italian voters returned to the polls on Sunday for a second round of loacal elections that have already shown rising discontent with Prime Minister Mario Monti's government and its tough austerity measures.

* FONDIARIA SAI, UNIPOL, PREMAFIN

Premafin said in a statement late on Sunday that its creditor banks informed it they will only approve a debt restructuring plan after the terms for four-way merger with Fondiaria-SAI has been approved. Premafin said it called a board meeting for 0730 GMT on Monday, and that it will inform shareholders at a meeting that begins at 0900 GMT.

EDISON

The deal that gives EDF control of Edison is likely to be finalised this month, on May 24 or May 31, a month earlier than expected, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

FIAT

A new meeting between the Industry Ministry and car sector associations will take place within two weeks two discuss possible measures to support the crisis-hit sector, La Repubblica said on Sunday.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................