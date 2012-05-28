* Equity capital market proceeds down 37 pct on 2011

* IPO fees paid to underwriters down 73 percent to $125 million

* Banks reluctant to cut staff in case of market pick-up

* If activity remains slow, banker numbers seen unsustainable

By Kylie MacLellan

LONDON, May 28 Faced with depressed share sale activity in Europe this year, investment bankers are having to find other ways to justify their salaries and avoid potential redundancies.

Deepening concern over the euro zone has sent investors running for cover, and with stock markets choppy, companies have been reluctant to launch equity offerings for fear of having to sell their stock cheap.

This has left investment banks who run such deals facing a big drop in income and looking to other activities to make up the gap, from building future client relationships to offering alternative fundraising services.

The total amount raised in equity capital markets (ECM) in Europe so far this year is just $57 billion, down 37 percent on the same period last year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Initial public offerings (IPOs), particularly vulnerable to volatile markets because of the length of time they take to complete, have been the biggest casualty, with proceeds tumbling 79 percent year-on-year.

Other than stock market debuts by Swiss group DKSH (DKSH.S) and Dutch cable firm Ziggo ZIGGO.AS in March, the largest European listings since July 2011, the region has seen little flotation activity of any note this year.

Overall fees paid to underwriters running European ECM deals - which also includes rights issues and convertible bonds - are down 41 percent on the same period last year at $894.5 million, while total IPO fees have dropped 73 percent to just $125 million, according to data from Freeman Consulting and Thomson Reuters.

While German chemicals firm Evonik is pushing ahead with plans for a multi-billion dollar listing next month, bankers said others were waiting to see the outcome of the Greek elections on June 17 before making a final decision.

And with the summer break fast approaching, there is unlikely to be much activity until at least September. [ID:nL5E8GP0SA]

So far the sector has avoided widespread job cuts, with banks keen not to disadvantage themselves should there be a turnaround in market sentiment.

"It is a long lead-time business, so people are reluctant to cut back," said one senior ECM banker. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ European ECM volumes, fees: link.reuters.com/zep48s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

UNSUSTAINABLE MODEL?

For now, bankers are resdistributing their efforts to busier areas and spending more time courting companies.

"It is about going out there and seeing companies which might float this year, next year or the year after, spending more time trying to drum up business even if it's not near-term business," said one London-based banker.

"One of the main complaints around the IPO market last year was that investors wanted to see companies earlier ... That means you can at least be busier at the front end."

But some say that even pitching for new business is slowing, with bankers spending less time on the road and companies looking more closely than before at their alternative options.

Those banks with a strong international presence are able to focus their efforts on taking firms to markets which have been more bouyant, such as New York, while others are spending more time on pre-IPO financing, or redistributing people to busier parts of the business, such as restructuring. [ID:nL6E8FQCXZ]

Bankers are increasingly being given multiple geographies to cover, said Stephane Rambosson, managing partner of advisory and executive search firm Veni Partners and a former ECM banker, while those people banks are keen to keep may be moved into broader advisory roles.

"In the past, sometimes each of the large countries had a managing director, now they have often pulled them together," Rambosson said. "They also need to have ever-broader sets of skills to include equity-linked and strategic derivatives as well."

So-called strategic equity solutions, an area which includes activities such as margin lending - or lending to finance investments in shares and managed funds - and structured derivatives options, is also becoming a bigger part of ECM departments' work, bankers said.

While bankers said other regions, such as the United States and Hong Kong, are also now showing signs of slowing, their ECM budgets for the year as a whole will have been cushioned by having had a better first half.

But with fees in Europe having fallen over the last few years, to much lower levels than in the United States, and with an increasing number of banks working on each deal - meaning fees have to be split more ways - some feel staffing levels in Europe, at around 30 to 50 people in the ECM departments of l a rger banks, are unsustainable.

With natural attrition rates much lower than usual, cuts are becoming more likely, bankers said. There is also expected to be a greater push to share resources between ECM and other investment banking teams such as M&A, or within capital markets groups, which would also include debt financing.

"I just can’t see how we are going to sustain the current model, at least in Europe," Rambosson said. "If the European market continues to be slow, ECM teams to me are way too big, and if I were heading up an investment bank I would definitely push for integration."

(Editing by David Holmes)

