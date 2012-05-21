* CEO expects 10-15 pct revenue growth a year in next 5 years

* Diversified manufacturing to lead company's growth

* Jabil opens office in Israel, forms local alliance

By Steven Scheer

TEL AVIV, May 21 Jabil Circuit (JBL.N) expects double-digit annual growth in revenue over the next five years as it shifts focus from consumer electronics into healthcare, clean technologies and boosting its presence in emerging markets.

Florida-based Jabil provides electronic manufacturing services to small and large companies, acting as "the plumber of the global supply chain", chief executive Tim Main said on Monday.

Of its three main segments, diversified manufacturing services (DMS), which includes healthcare and instrumentation and industrial and clean tech, has become its fastest growing and most lucrative.

Main said DMS revenue should grow 20-30 percent a year for the next five years.

"The focus of the company in terms of forward-looking growth is diversified manufacturing services," Main said in an interview with Reuters during a visit to open an office in Tel Aviv and forge an alliance with local firm RH Technologies RHTCH.TA. "You have the need to penetrate emerging markets."

With a high operating margin, profits in the DMS segment should grow even faster than revenue, Main added.

"Total growth should be 10 to 15 percent," he said. "I expect that to go on for the next three to five years."

Jabil supplies its services to companies such as Cisco Systems (CSCO.O), Hewlett Packard (HPQ.N), IBM Corp (IBM.N) and Nokia Corp NOK1V.HE.

In launching operations in Israel, Jabil is seeking to tap into the country's large high-tech sector and help to create big companies that ultimately will have significant sales in emerging markets.

"The consuming markets certainly are changing. The greatest growth in most of the industries we are targeting are in Brazil, China, India and Russia," said Courtney Ryan, senior vice president, adding Jabil was seeking relationships with Israeli companies in the healthcare, life sciences and defence industries.

Main noted that as economic growth in the United States and Western Europe stagnated and fiscal limitations forced cutbacks in health costs, some 80 percent of growth for healthcare firms in the next decade would probably be in emerging markets.

SEEKS ISRAEL COMPANIES

Jabil, which competes with Flextronics International (FLEX.O) and Sanmina-SCI (SANM.O), buys the materials, invests in the factory, manufactures and ships the products.

"We don't take a lot of credit risk but we are providing significant capital in terms of investment," Main said.

Israeli companies rarely grow into big firms since many of the most promising ones tend to get bought by large multi-nationals for a few hundred million dollars.

"I don't know why they (entrepreneurs) keep selling out," Main said. "We can certainly take away the concern investors might have that they don't have the capability to scale into a global marketplace.

"If you look five, 10 years down the road, I don't see a reason why billions of dollars of activity and commerce, couldn't have been developed through the Jabil-RH partnership."

In fiscal year 2011 that ended last August, Jabil posted net revenue of $16.5 billion and earned $1.73 per diluted share. That's expected to grow to $17.3 billion for fiscal year 2012 and above $19 billion for fiscal year 2013.

In 2011, its high velocity sector - set-top boxes, consumer electronics, printing and smartphone assembly - accounted for 32 percent of its revenue and 18 percent of operating income. That is forecast to shrink to 24 percent of sales and 13 percent of operating income in fiscal year 2013.

Main said year over year growth in the segment was zero. At the same time, DMS looks to rise to above 50 percent of its business the next few years from 44 percent currently.

"High velocity is a good business for us but we ... don't expect it to grow much," he said. "It's not the primary growth engine of the company any more."

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Will Waterman)

