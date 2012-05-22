Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
TVN
The broadcaster may seal the sale of its Internet arm onet
to Axel Springer and Ringier later this week, writes
Rzeczpospolita.
NET INFLATION
Poland's net inflation reading for April due at
1200 GMT with analysts expecting it to come in at 2.3 percent
year-on-year.
CENTRAL BANKER
The central bank and state lender BGK bank are ready to
defend the zloty from excessive weakening, policy maker Andrzej
Kazmierczak tells Nasz Dziennik.
SHALE GAS
Poland's natural environment protection agency launches a
two-year-long programme investigating shale gas production
risks, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna writes.
NUCLEAR
Germany remains concerned over Poland's planned construction
of a 3 GW nuclear plant, Rzeczpospolita writes.
PGE
Poland's biggest utility plans to open 100 MW in wind farms
in 2012, start the construction of another 100 MW and obtain
permits for further wind capacity to be built in 2013-2014,
Dziennik Gazeta Prawna writes.
