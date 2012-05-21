PARIS May 21 Three former commodity managers at France's Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) plan to launch a hedge fund to meet demand from investors disappointed with passive fund strategies at a time of high market uncertainty, one of the partners said on Monday.

The launch of Belaco Capital comes after the European debt crisis has forced a scaling back by many French banks in the commodities sector and amid tighter regulation of the banking industry.

Belaco aims to launch in the fourth quarter with a minimum initial capital of 100 million euros and will invest in commodity futures spanning energy, base and precious metals, and agriculture, Frederic Lasserre told Reuters.

Lasserre, previously in charge of Societe Generale's Commodity Investor Group after heading its commodity research team, is setting up Belaco with Christophe Cordonnier, a former head of commodity investor sales at SocGen, and Francois Beuzelin, a past head of metals trading at the French bank, Belaco said in a statement.

"In the current context you need more expertise than you did during the commodity 'supertrend' of 2004-07, when you had to 'go long or go wrong', it was so easy to make money," he said.

"In certain contexts you can't make money with a passive strategy."

Some French banks have been scaling back commodity activities to boost capital reserves. SocGen in December quit the North American physical power and gas markets while Natixis (CNAT.PA) announced it would close its commodities brokerage.[ID:nL5E8GABVB]

SocGen, however, reported higher commodities trading revenue in its first quarter. [ID:nL5E8G3FYC]

The new fund, to be run by an operating firm in Paris and registered offshore, will not invest in physical commodities and not initially in over-the-counter derivatives, Lasserre said.

It aims to offer a 15 to 20 percent absolute return, rather than perform against an index, he said.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by David Cowell)

