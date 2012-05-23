Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):
PGE
Poland's No.1 utility will most probably not appeal the
court's ruling which blocked its long-stalled takeover of
state-controlled local rival Energa, Gazeta Wyborcza reports
without naming its sources.
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL
The Polish arm of the Austrian lender plans to fully merge
the recently bought local rival Polbank by late 2012 or early
2013 and does not expect great cuts in the Polbank's network of
450 branches, the unit's chief tells Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
PZU
Eastern Europe's largest insurer has 7 billion zlotys ($2.06
billion) for foreign investments and is looking for takeover
targets in the region, CEO Andrzej Klesyk tells daily Dziennik
Gazeta Prawna.
($1 = 3.3959 Polish zlotys)