The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Ratings agency DBRS put the sovereign credit ratings for Spain, Italy, Portugal and Ireland on review for possible downgrade on Tuesday, citing the risk that Greece may not comply with terms of its bailout program.

* FIAT

Mazda Motor Corp is in talks with Fiat to form a business tie-up, a source said, as the loss-making Japanese automaker seeks a revival path after losing its strategic partnership with Ford Motor Co.

UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO

Italian banks UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo said on Tuesday they were selling their combined 11.5 percent stake in the London Stock Exchange (LSE), as they both move to shed non-core assets and strengthen capital.

ENI, SNAM

The Italian government wants oil and gas group Eni to sell at least 25.1 percent of its controlling stake in gas group Snam to state-controlled Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, according to a draft government decree seen by Reuters.

PARMALAT

The dairy company, owned by France's Lactalis, said on Tuesday it had bought Lactalis American Group in an inetr-group operation. The deal was done on the basis of an enterprice value of $904 million.

FONDIARIA SAI, UNIPOL, PREMAFIN

The CEO of Fondiaria SAI said on Tuesday insurance regulator ISVAP was not thinking about placing the insurer in special administration because of delays in the plan to have Unipol rescue the troubled group.

