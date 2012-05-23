(Adds press digest)
ROMANIA GOVERNMENT TO GET BOOST FROM LAW CHANGE
Changes in Romania's election law approved on Tuesday by
parliament are expected to give the new leftist government of
Prime Minister Victor Ponta a hefty majority after a November
election.
CEE MARKETS
Emerging European currencies tracked the euro lower on
Tuesday as investors awaited an informal EU summit that might
bring clarity on Greece's future in the euro zone, shrugging off
local factors including a surprise jump in Polish inflation.
DEBT STRATEGY
Romania's finance ministry is two weeks away from revising
its debt strategy, aiming to extend the maturity of its
tresuries and set annual caps on public debt servicing as a
percentage of GDP, deputy minister Cristian Sporis said.
Sporis also reaffirmed plans to tap foreign markets for a
second time this year in the fall and to boost the secondary
debt market by encouraging banks to actively trade bonds as a
condition of retaining their status as primary dealers.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 7
CEC BANK
Romanian state-owned CEC Bank reported a net profit of 42
million lei ($12.04 million) in the first quarter. In all of
2011 the bank earned 67 million lei. Ziarul Financiar, Page 1
RETAIL
Retailer Mega Image, owned by Delhaize Group,
could reach 300 stores in Romania by the end of 2013, its CEO
said, from 130 it now has on the local market.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 12
