CAIRO/DUBAI May 23 Foreign investors sold
Egyptian stocks ahead of the first stage of presidential
elections this week and are likely to remain cautious as traders
doubt a new leader will be able to ease the country's political
and economic woes.
All candidates in the vote are promising more equal
distribution of wealth, less corruption, better education and
big industrial projects to boost the ailing economy after 15
months of military rule. Final results are due on June 21 and
with no reliable opinion polls, no one knows who will win.
Investors fearing a new bout of political turmoil are uneasy
over the line-up of top candidates - ranging from old-school
army man Ahmed Shafiq, who is hated by the young revolutionaries
who led the campaign to topple President Hosni Mubarak, to the
Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Mursi and leftist Hamdeen Sabahy.
Whoever eventually wins office will not know his ultimate
powers because a new constitution has been delayed and faces an
uphill struggle to head off a balance of payments crisis and
rein in an unsustainable budget deficit.
"The market is not particularly enthusiastic about any of
the candidates," said Omar Darwish of brokerage CIBC in Cairo.
"We've been seeing foreigners selling and don't think that will
change instantly with the decision on a new president."
The Egyptian benchmark index has tumbled from its
2012 peak reached on March 7 as foreign reserves fell to levels
seen by economists as dangerously low and the interim government
struggled to secure emergency foreign funds.
The index is still up by about a third this year, after
losing half its value in 2011, on hopes the military rulers can
steer the country to stable civilian rule.
Darwish said the market got a brief fillip from economic
growth figures that showed recovery from the worst point in the
economy's post-uprising downturn and from the government's
success in securing funds from donor Saudi Arabia.
"I think we'll have a bit more volume in the market next
week which will give some support, but I don't see a really big
rebound," said Darwish.
The Egyptian market could also get a boost if mobile phone
company Mobinil - the subject of a buyout tender from
France Telecom that concludes this week - drops out of
international benchmark indexes, encouraging institutional
investors who track the benchmarks to switch funds into other
local stocks.
GULF OUTLOOK
Gulf Arab markets are likely to remain subdued after recent
tumbles that were sparked by heavy falls on world bourses.
A lack of local news - a long-running lament of traders -
means global sentiment will still be the main driver for Gulf
stocks and with Europe's debt crisis unlikely to be resolved
soon, that could spell more gloom for investors in these
long-only markets.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark surged 31 percent from late
November to early April, but has since fallen 10 percent and
slumped to a three-month low on Saturday.
Expectations the Saudi stock market would open up to full
foreign ownership of shares was a major driver of early-year
gains, but these expectations have proved unfounded.
This reform is now seen as less likely and less significant,
with market turnover now less than half of the 2012 peak and at
levels that would put off major global funds.
"It would take them days to buy and then days to sell," said
Hesham Tuffaha, Bakheet Investment Group head of asset
management in Riyadh. "If we open up to foreign investors, it
will attract foreign investors, but not at levels that will make
the market skyrocket."
Saudi valuations are also stretched, with major stocks'
price-to-earnings ratios above that of their global
counterparts, Tuffaha said, following a steep sell-off on world
markets in recent weeks.
Index compiler MSCI will announce in June whether it will
upgrade the United Arab Emirates and Qatar to emerging markets,
having given both countries the thumbs-down in December. Few
traders are hopeful the markets will make the cut this time.
"The probability of an upgrade is quite low and I also don't
think it would be a game changer," said Sebastien Henin,
portfolio manager at The National Investor, an Abu Dhabi-based
asset manager. "T h e UAE's weighting would be so low, we wouldn't
get a big inflow from index trackers. I don't think there will
be a lot of people buying in anticipation of an upgrade."
Qatar's index may have lumbered along this year - it is down
about 3 percent, the worst-performing Gulf market despite
forecasts for Qatar's economy to expand 6.6 percent in 2012, the
fastest-growing in the region - but traders are pumping money
into second-tier stocks.
Shares in Vodafone Qatar, the loss-making telecoms
operator, have jumped about 25 percent this year to hit their
highest level in more than two years, for example.
"There's a huge focus on the mid-sized companies, especially
those in the service sector that didn't move a lot previously,"
said Samer al-Jaouni, Ge neral Manager of Middle East Financial
Brokerage Co in Dubai.
"This trading is coming from individuals - institutions only
really focus on the banks and Industries Qatar."
Jaouni said regional geopolitical worries would deter
foreign institutions from investing in Gulf markets.
"It's a strategic decision for them to commit liquidity to
our market and that will be an obstacle for us to have positive
momentum, even if global markets react positively to whatever
kind of solution is found for the Greece crisis," he added.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)