AMSTERDAM May 25 The world's biggest and most advanced radio telescope, capable of detecting signs of extraterrestrial life in the far reaches of the universe, will be split between the two leading bidders for the project; South Africa and Australia with New Zealand.

The decision was made at a meeting of the nations controlling the project, at Schipol Airport in the Netherlands on Friday. (Reporting by Sara Webb and Chris Wickham; Editing by Joel Dimmock)