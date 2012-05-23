* Danish firm seeks Brazil production sites

COPENHAGEN, May 23 Danish industrial enzymes producer Novozymes (NZYMb.CO) will supply enzymes for an advanced biofuels plant to be built in Brazil by 2013 and is looking to set up enzymes manufacturing in the country, the company said.

Novozymes said it would supply technology for Brazilian bioenergy firm GraalBio's planned cellulosic ethanol plant which will have annual capacity of 82 million litres (22 million gallons) in the Brazilian state of Alagoas.

To supply that plant and other potential biofuel plants Novozymes is looking to establish its own enzyme production facilities in Brazil, the Danish company said.

"The advanced biofuels industry is taking off in Brazil and we remain confident that cellulosic ethanol will play a significant role in Brazil’s energy future," Peder Holk Nielsen, Novozymes head of enzymes business, said in a statement.

Also known as advanced or "second-generation" biofuel, cellulosic ethanol is made from plant waste such as corn cobs or, in the case of the planned Brazilian plant, a residue of sugarcane.

Enzymes are used to break down cellulosic biomass into sugars that can be fermented into ethanol.

Second-generation biofuel is an industry still in its infancy, but is seen with growth potential as it overcomes problems sometimes associated with producing bioethanol from food crops, mainly from corn in the United States.

A 2013 start-up for GraalBio's plant would make it one of the world's first commercial scale cellulosic ethanol facilities.

Novozymes and other suppliers to the biofuel industry have pinned big hopes on a takeoff for cellulosic ethanol which can be produced from many different kinds of plant residue ranging from wood chips to corn husks and energy crops like switchgrass. GraalBio's plant will use sugarcane bagasse and straw, Novozymes said.

Italian chemicals group Mossi & Ghisolfi (M&G) will supply process technology and engineering for the Brazil plant, Novozymes said. M&G's plant in Italy is expected to be the world's first industrial-scale cellulosic bioethanol plant once it is on stream this year.

Demand for ethanol is growing in Brazil and globally, and Brazil expects to double its ethanol production by 2020 to meet the demand from domestic and export markets, Novozymes said.

"As the advanced biofuels industry in Brazil scales up over the coming years, demand for enzymes is expected to follow and Novozymes has therefore begun searching for locations for new enzyme manufacturing plants in Brazil," Novozymes said.

The location of new plants will depend on where the industry scales up, where Novozymes’ partners are located, and where the best framework conditions exist, it said.

As a supplier of enzymes to the bioethanol industry, Novozymes is in a near duopoly with U.S. chemicals group DuPont (DD.N) following DuPont's acquisition last year of Danish enzymes and food ingredients producer Danisco.

