Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):
ACRON
Russian fertiliser maker Acron may list on the Warsaw bourse if its call for up to 66 percent of Polish chemicals company Azoty Tarnow is successful, Acron's deputy chief executive was quoted as saying by daily Parkiet.
C.BANK'S HAUSNER
Poland has so far been financing its growth with foreign capital and debt and it is now time to shift towards domestic savings, Jerzy Hausner, a member of the central bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC), reiterated in a TOK FM radio interview.
MAY MINUTES
The Polish central bank's rate-setting Monetary Policy Council publishes minutes from its May sitting that saw a surprise rate hike of 25 bps.
FX
Poland may exchange a similar amount of foreign currencies on the spot market this year to the 11 billion euros it swapped in 2011, Deputy Finance Minister Dominik Radziwill said on Wednesday.
PGE-ENERGA
It is better to stop the tie-up of Poland's top utility PGE with a smaller state-owned group Energa than to press ahead with it, Poland's Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said on Wednesday.
LOT
Poland is in talks with more potential buyers of its national flag carrier LOT than just Turkish Airlines , Poland's Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said on Wednesday.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .
For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.3959 Polish zlotys)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)