Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

UNEMPLOYMENT, RETAIL SALES

The statistics office releases April unemployment and retail sales. The jobless figure is expected to stand at 12.8 percent, while sales are seen rising 9.45 percent. (0800)

ENERGA

Poland's utility Energa plans building a gas power plant in the northern city of Grudziadz by 2016, one more in the coastal Gdansk a year later and is looking for location for a third one, its investment director tells Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

PETROLINVEST, TOTAL

The French oil group Total and Polish oil exploration group Petrolinvest agreed to jointly explore and produce oil and gas in Kazakhstan, Rzeczpospolita writes.

PGNiG

Poland's gas monopoly worries a planned new tax on hydrocarbon production may force it to close down several mines, the Rzeczpospolita writes.

ASSECO, SYGNITY

Asseco Poland , Eastern Europe's largest software group, has again extended the deadline of its hostile takeover bid for local rival Sygnity to June 27, Rzeczpospolita writes.

