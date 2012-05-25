Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland GMT + 2 hours):
UNEMPLOYMENT, RETAIL SALES
The statistics office releases April unemployment and
retail sales. The jobless figure is expected to stand at 12.8
percent, while sales are seen rising 9.45 percent. (0800)
ENERGA
Poland's utility Energa plans building a gas power plant in
the northern city of Grudziadz by 2016, one more in the coastal
Gdansk a year later and is looking for location for a third one,
its investment director tells Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
PETROLINVEST, TOTAL
The French oil group Total and Polish oil exploration group
Petrolinvest agreed to jointly explore and produce oil and gas
in Kazakhstan, Rzeczpospolita writes.
PGNiG
Poland's gas monopoly worries a planned new tax on
hydrocarbon production may force it to close down several mines,
the Rzeczpospolita writes.
ASSECO, SYGNITY
Asseco Poland , Eastern Europe's largest software group, has
again extended the deadline of its hostile takeover bid for
local rival Sygnity to June 27, Rzeczpospolita writes.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
($1 = 3.3959 Polish zlotys)