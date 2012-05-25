The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
ITALY GOVERNMENT
Greece will probably remain in the euro zone, Italian Prime
Minister Mario Monti said on Thursday, but demands made of
Greece by its partners had been unrealistic and far reaching
economic reform could take decades to achieve.
EDISON
Italy's second-largest utility said it earned a capital gain
of around 80 million euros from a transaction related to the
reorganization of its Edipower unit. On Thursday, France's EDF
took sole control of Edison after a long-running battle.
Following the agreement concerning Edison's share
reorganisation, Massimiliano Masi has resigned as Edison Chief
Financial Officer, Edison said in a statement. His office is
temporary taken up by CEO Bruno Lescoeur.
FIAT
Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said there is a
"better than 50 percent chance" that it will increase its stake
in Chrysler Group LLC in July. Fiat has an option to buy a
roughly 3 percent stake in Chrysler from the retiree healthcare
trust affiliated with the United Auto Workers union beginning in
July.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The bank said vice-director general Nicola Romito resigned
"to pursue other professional opportunities."
BANKS
Italy held its first talks with Swiss officials on Thursday in
Rome on the possibility of retroactively taxing undeclared funds
Italians have stashed in Switzerland, the Finance Ministry said.
UNIPOL,, FONDIARIA
Italian insurance regulator ISVAP has given an initial
positive assessment of plans by Unipol to merge with troubled
peer Fondiaria-SAI, according to letter sent by Italian market
watchdog Consob to Unipol.
According to the letter, which Unipol made public on
Thursday, ISVAP said the transaction would allow the companies
involved to satisfy solvency requirements in the 2012-2015
period.
Fondiaria renewed its availability to discuss an alternative
plan of a three-way merger without Premafin, according to its
proposal released on Thursday.
