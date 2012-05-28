Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

PGNIG

Polish gas monopoly wants to invest about 50 billion zlotys ($14.3 billion) over the next ten years, mainly on a search for new gas and oil sources, the daily Parkiet said on Saturday.

KGHM

The short list in the race for the CEO post at the Polish copper miner includes the current chief executive Herbert Wirth and member of management board at Hewlett-packard's EMEA operations - Jacek Levernes, daily Puls Biznesu reported without naming its sources.

PGE

Poland's No.1 utility is preparing ground for an eurodebt issue program worth 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion), but has no plans to use it in the near future, the group's deputy chief was quoted as saying on Monday.

PENSION FUNDS

Poland's two smallest pension funds Polsat OFE and Warta OFE are on sale, with local pension fund arms of Poland's No.1 lender PKO and French AXA, as well as a new regional player among those potentially interested, daily Parkiet reported without naming its sources.

FINANCE MINISTRY

Deputy finance minister Dominik Radziwill, responsible for debt issuances, plans to leave his post before autumn, daily Puls Biznesu reported without naming its sources.

AGORA

Polish print media mogul Grzegorz Hajdarowicz told daily Puls Biznesu he could set up financing of around $100-200 million for local market consolidation, adding that "a few" investment funds addressed him concerning the potential tie-up between his Presspublica - owner of Poland's No.4 daily Rzeczpospolita - with arch rival Agora.

($1 = 3.3959 Polish zlotys)