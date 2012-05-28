Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland GMT + 2 hours):
PGNIG
Polish gas monopoly wants to invest about 50 billion zlotys
($14.3 billion) over the next ten years, mainly on a search for
new gas and oil sources, the daily Parkiet said on Saturday.
KGHM
The short list in the race for the CEO post at the Polish
copper miner includes the current chief executive Herbert Wirth
and member of management board at Hewlett-packard's EMEA
operations - Jacek Levernes, daily Puls Biznesu reported without
naming its sources.
PGE
Poland's No.1 utility is preparing ground for an eurodebt
issue program worth 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion), but has no
plans to use it in the near future, the group's deputy chief was
quoted as saying on Monday.
PENSION FUNDS
Poland's two smallest pension funds Polsat OFE and Warta OFE
are on sale, with local pension fund arms of Poland's No.1
lender PKO and French AXA, as well as a new
regional player among those potentially interested, daily
Parkiet reported without naming its sources.
FINANCE MINISTRY
Deputy finance minister Dominik Radziwill, responsible for
debt issuances, plans to leave his post before autumn, daily
Puls Biznesu reported without naming its sources.
AGORA
Polish print media mogul Grzegorz Hajdarowicz told daily
Puls Biznesu he could set up financing of around $100-200
million for local market consolidation, adding that "a few"
investment funds addressed him concerning the potential tie-up
between his Presspublica - owner of Poland's No.4 daily
Rzeczpospolita - with arch rival Agora.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
($1 = 3.3959 Polish zlotys)