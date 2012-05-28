* Sberbank first-quarter results

* Wednesday, May 30

* Net profit seen down 1 pct at 86.0 bln roubles

By Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova

MOSCOW, May 28 Sberbank (SBER.MM), Russia's top lender and too big to expand in its home market, could detail plans for its latest foreign acquisition target, Turkish group Denizbank(DENIZ.IS), when it reports first-quarter results on Wednesday.

Sberbank, with over 11 trillion roubles ($343 billion) assets, has been ramping up activities outside the former Soviet Union and last week entered talks with bailed-out Franco-Belgian lender Dexia DEXIA.BR about Denizbank. [ID:nL5E8GOF3M]

The bank, which controls around half of household deposits in Russia, started its international foray by snapping up VBI in February for 505 million euros ($632 million), securing a footstep in emerging Europe. [ID:nL5E8D97P1]

Aiming to earn at least 5 percent of profit from international operations by 2014, Europe's No.2 lender by market value has named Poland and Turkey as priority markets for further expansion.

Rating agency Moody's said on Monday a Denizbank deal would increase Sberbank’s share of non-Russian revenues to around 6 percent from 2 percent in 2011, "which would reduce the bank’s reliance on its domestic market for revenue generation."

"In addition, Denizbank would create a platform for Sberbank’s expansion into Turkey, a market that offers long-term growth potential," Moody's said.

Turkey's economy surged 8.5 percent in 2011 and is forecast to grow 4 percent in 2012, according to Turkey's medium-term programme. Thus, Turkey could outperform Russia where the economy grew 4.3 percent in 2011 and was expected to expand 3.4 percent this year. [ID:nL5E8GI7IY]

Sources have said that Belgium, a Dexia shareholder and responsible for most of its guarantees, had wanted 1.5 times Denizbank's book value which, according to Reuters calculations, is around $3.6 billion. [ID:nL5E8G49NG]

That deal may bring Sberbank's Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio close to 10 percent from 11.6 percent at the end of last year, analysts said.

Sberbank was forecast to post a 1 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 86.0 billion roubles, amid an increase in provisions for bad loans as its loan book grows rapidly, a Reuters poll found. [ID:nL5E8GS6LR]

Compared with the fourth quarter of 2011, it was set to increase its bottom line by 43 percent backed by strong lending.

"We expect a relatively strong quarter, with net income up 49 percent quarter on quarter to 89.5 billion roubles due to a combination of seasonally lower costs, falling provision charges and trading gains," Uralsib said in a note on Monday.

Renaissance Capital expected Sberbank to increase its loan book 7.5 percent quarter-on-quarter due to strong organic growth and consolidation of VBI, the eastern European arm of Austrian lender Oesterreichische Volksbanken OTVVp.VI, bought earlier this year. [ID:nL5E7K815Q]

At the same time, analysts expected Sberbank to see pressure on its net interest margin - a measure showing a bank's profit from rates it pays on deposits and yields on loans it issues.

RenCap expected Sberbank's NIM to fall 60 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 6.7 percent "driven by a higher cost of funding - a result of higher deposit rates, with an additional impact of VBI consolidation."

Even facing a NIM cut, Sberbank's margin remains the highest among Russian banks, typically around 4-5 percent.

Sberbank reported a net profit of 97.4 billion roubles for the first quarter of 2012 under Russian accounting standards

(RAS), seen as an indicator to its performance under international reporting standards. [ID:nL6E8F6058]

Sberbank shares were trading up 0.6 percent at 1440 GMT, broadly in line with the broader MICEX index , which was adding 0.76 percent on the day.

EXPANDING ABROAD

Sberbank's Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio stood at 11.6 percent at the end of last year, well-enough to afford buying Denizbank, analysts say.

"Capital adequacy has never been an issue for Sberbank and it is unlikely to fall below the comfortable level of 10 percent this year, despite the VBI acquisition and the possible deal with Denizbank," Uralsib said.

According to its estimate, if Sberbank paid 1.5 times Denizbank's book value - or around $3.6 billion - the lender's Tier 1 will see a reduction of around 100 basis points.

The deal, if it happens, will bring foreign business to account for around 10 percent of Sberbank's assets from approximately 4 percent now, with the risk that "management becoming stretched and taking its eye off the prize - Russia", RenCap said.

"Given the deal size, we think it should not be game-changing for Sberbank either way, although capital could start to become a growing issue," RenCap said.

Denizbank, Turkey's sixth largest private sector bank, has 588 branches across Turkey, a branch in Bahrain, a Vienna-based subsidiary Denizbank AG, and a Moscow-based unit for clients doing business in Russia.

It accounts for around 3 percent of market share in loans and deposits, having total assets of 44.8 billion Turkish lira

($24 billion) at end-2011. Before its break-up, Dexia planned that Denizbank would make up 25 percent of its income in 2014.

"Sberbank acquisition of Denizbank from Dexia would be positive for buyer and seller," Moody's said.

($1 = 0.7992 euro = 1.859 Turkish liras = 32.03 roubles)

