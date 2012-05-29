Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

PBG

The troubled builder extends the deadline on a debt restructuring deal with its lenders and broadens its scope to include its financing needs over the next year.

FX RESERVES

The central bank changed its foreign currency reserves allocation in 2011, decreasing its relative holdings in U.S. dollars and the euro by 2 percentage points and 3 percentage points, respectively, news agency PAP writes.

ENEA

The supervisory board of the state-controlled utility wants it to double the 2011 dividend payout to 212 million zlotys ($61 mln) from 107 million proposed by the management.

PEKAO, PKO BP

Unicredit's Polish arm Pekao sold more mortages than its state-controlled rival PKO BP in March for the first time, writes Puls Biznesu.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.3959 Polish zlotys)