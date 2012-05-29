DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
PBG
The troubled builder extends the deadline on a debt restructuring deal with its lenders and broadens its scope to include its financing needs over the next year.
FX RESERVES
The central bank changed its foreign currency reserves allocation in 2011, decreasing its relative holdings in U.S. dollars and the euro by 2 percentage points and 3 percentage points, respectively, news agency PAP writes.
ENEA
The supervisory board of the state-controlled utility wants it to double the 2011 dividend payout to 212 million zlotys ($61 mln) from 107 million proposed by the management.
PEKAO, PKO BP
Unicredit's Polish arm Pekao sold more mortages than its state-controlled rival PKO BP in March for the first time, writes Puls Biznesu.
