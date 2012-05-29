* Analysts: Opera a perfect fit for Facebook

* Analysts: May have to pay double Friday's close

* Top shareholder: Not aware of any talks

OSLO, May 29 Shares of Opera Software (OPERA.OL) soared as much as 26 percent on Tuesday on market talk Facebook Inc. (FB.O) was in discussion to acquire the Norwegian firm for its advanced mobile phone software technology.

At 0720 GMT, Opera shares were up 17 percent at 40.1 crowns each, giving the firm a market capitalization of about 4.8 billion Norwegian crowns ($800 million).

Opera officials have repeatedly declined to comment while founder and top shareholder Jon S von Tetzchner, who holds 10.9 percent, said he was not aware of such talks.

Analysts said Opera would be a great fit for Facebook as the Norwegian firms has extensive software options and commercial relationships with mobile phone manufacturers and operators.

Facebook has struggled to convert its rapidly increasing traffic from mobile platforms to revenue, and purchasing Opera would be a faster solution than building its own platform or browser, analysts added.

"In our view, a bid for Opera makes strategic sense for Facebook, and we have previously discussed the possibilities for cooperation between the two companies," Norwegian bank DNB said.

"We expect that any successful bid would have to pay at least double the (34.30 crowns) closing price from Friday. We have a buy recommendation on the Opera with a price target of 60 per share," DNB said.

Doubling Friday's closing price would give the firm market capitalization of $1.35 billion.

