LONDON May 29 Britain's Financial Services
Authority has banned ex-hedge fund boss Alberto Micalizzi for
not being "fit and proper" and handed him a 3 million pound
($4.7 million) fine, its largest ever for an individual in a
non-market abuse case.
The FSA said on Tuesday Micalizzi lied to investors to try
and conceal "catastrophic losses" in 2008 of more than $390
million, around 85 percent of the value in his London-based
Dynamic Decisions Capital Management Ltd's (DDCM) master fund.
A Reuters investigation into Micalizzi's fund, DD Growth
Premium, revealed in August that its main investment -- $500
million of highly illiquid bonds -- had been issued by a company
in a trailer-park suburb of Phoenix, whose head was on the run
from U.S. authorities.
The FSA said it has also canceled the permission of DDCM
from conducting regulated business.
"Alberto Micalizzi's conduct fell woefully short of the
standards that investors should expect and behaviour like his
has no place in the financial services industry and we are
committed to tackling it wherever we find it," Tracey McDermott,
the FSA's acting director of enforcement and financial crime,
said.
Micalizzi and DDCM have referred the case to the Upper
Tribunal, the FSA also said in the statement.
($1 = 0.6368 British pounds)
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes)