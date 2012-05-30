Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
PGE
Poland's top utility PGE will not sell its telecom
unit Exatel, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
PEP
Polish wind and biomass energy producer PEP has
been put up for sale, three sources close to the talks told
Reuters, with foreign rivals and local utilities PGE
and Enea likely to be interested in the $140 million
company.
KGHM
Poland, which holds a 32-percent stake in Europe's no.2
copper producer, wants a 2011 dividend of 4.8 billion zlotys
($1.4 billion) versus the 3.4 billion proposed by the
management, the Parkiet daily reported without quoting any
sources.
PGNiG
The Polish gas monopoly plans to float two of its
subsidiaries on the Warsaw bourse, one of them being its
drilling company PGNiG Poszukiwania, PGNiG CEO Grazyna
Piotrowska-Oliwa told daily Parkiet.
TK TELEKOM
Telecoms company Hawe said it would team up with
IT Polpager - linked to Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak -
in the race for Polish railways' telecoms arm TK Telekom.
($1 = 3.3959 Polish zlotys)