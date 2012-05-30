ATHENS May 30 INTRALOT announces its 1st
Quarter 2012 results
2012 ROBUST START
REVENUES +15% & EBITDA +7%
May 30th, 2012
INTRALOT S.A., the leading international gaming company,
announces today its financial results for the three-month period
ending March 31st 2012, prepared in accordance with IFRS.
Consolidated Revenues for the period increased by 15.4% compared
to 1Q11, reaching 347.2m. Earnings Before Interest, Tax,
Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) increased by 6.9% to
41.7m., while Earnings Before Taxes (EBT) reached 15.2m.,
posting a decrease of 6.1%. The quarter was cash-flow positive
as Net Debt dropped by 9.6m in 1Q 2012.
Revenues for the parent company increased by 53.9%, to 40.8m.
EBITDA increased to 8.5m from 2.4m in 1Q11. Earnings After
Taxes (EAT) were 4.5m from 0.1m in 1Q11.
Commenting on 1Q12 results INTRALOT Group CEO, Mr. Constantinos
Antonopoulos, stated: "We are pleased with our first quarter
results, as the Group continued to grow both on a revenues and
EBITDA basis despite the adverse sports betting results that
impacted the industry in the period. This strong performance was
achieved due to the strong diversification and
internationalization of our business, as well as due to the
continuous innovations that we have introduced, both at the
technological and the operational levels.
The advantages of our selective investments in developed
countries, which provide the needed stability to the business
and occasionally significant growth opportunities, such as VLTs
in Italy, and developing countries, which pose significant
growth opportunities, such as sports betting in Azerbaijan,
provided a good boost to our results among other well performing
projects.
As mentioned a few days ago in our Annual Shareholders' Meeting,
the Group is implementing the "Blue Oceans Strategy", meaning
that we emphasize on innovation and differentiation, we create
and set new trends, while expanding and reconstructing market
boundaries."