CAIRO May 30 The two sons of Egypt's ousted
President Hosni Mubarak will face charges of stock market
manipulation, the public prosecutor said on Wednesday, three
days before a court was due to issue a verdict in a separate
trial for their role in alleged corruption.
Gamal and Alaa Mubarak are already standing trial with
their father in a case in which the former president is facing
charges of graft, as well as complicity in the killing of
protestors who rose up against him last year. The verdict in
that trial is expected on Saturday.
Mubarak's eldest son, Alaa, is a businessman. His youngest
son, Gamal, a former banker, was widely viewed as a being
groomed for Egypt's top job until Mubarak was toppled on Feb.
11, 2011. Both are in their 40s.
Mubarak, his family and his aides and associates were
accused by protesters of amassing wealth illegally while leaving
swathes of the country in poverty.
Egypt's public prosecutor said in a statement Alaa, Gamal
and seven others, were referred to the criminal court on charges
of violating stock market and central bank rules to gain
unlawful profits through dealings in shares in Al Watany Bank of
Egypt, a listed bank.
All those accused in the case were released on bail and
barred from travel, except Gamal and Alaa, who were ordered to
remain in detention and had their assets frozen pending the
trial.
The public prosecutor's statement said that others referred
to trial alongside Mubarak's sons included Yasser El Mallawany
and Hassan Heikal, board members and joint chief executives
officers of Egyptian investment bank EFG-Hermes.
The trial of Mubarak, 84, and his two sons began on Aug. 3.
It is the first time that an Arab head of state, ousted in a
popular uprising, has appeared for trial in an ordinary court.
Tunisia's ousted president was tried in absentia while Iraq's
toppled Saddam Hussein stood trial in a special court.
