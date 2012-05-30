* CEO says no further setbacks seen for new plants

* North American markets turning more favourable

By Elena Berton and Benjamin Mallet

PARIS, May 30 French steel tube maker Vallourec (VLLP.PA) sees its recent setbacks firmly behind it and will restore investors' confidence once its new manufacturing plants become fully operational in 2013, its chief executive told Reuters.

"We want to reassure that risks are behind us. There are always risks in an industrial activity, but these are normal risks, there are no unforeseen turns of events that are as important as those we have gone through," Philippe Crouzet said in an interview on the eve of Vallourec's shareholders meeting in Paris.

Earlier this month, Vallourec's share price slumped 20 percent after the company halved its sales outlook for 2012 as demand from markets outside the buoyant oil and gas sector shrank and pushed back the full ramp-up of its two new sites in Brazil and U.S. to 2013. [ID:nL5E8GAH20]

"We do not expect new risks in Brazil. We have fine tuned a reasonable schedule, which we should achieve without any surprises," Crouzet said.

The two plants in Brazil and Youngstown, Ohio, are running late and over budget, which could reduce Vallourec's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by 120 million euros in 2012.

With the two new plants, Vallourec wants to reduce its exposure to Europe, which accounts for 60 percent of its production but only represents 25 percent of total sales. Once the two new plants achieve full capacity, Vallourec expects in three years', Europe's contribution will shrink to 40 percent, Crouzet said.

The company, a barometer for investment in heavy industry, manufactures seamless tubes for the oil, gas, petrochemical, automotive and electricity sectors, and demand for its products is heavily influenced by market conditions driving those industries.

AMERICAN MARKETS

Despite the setbacks, North American markets are turning out to be more favourable than in 2010, when Vallourec opted to invest in its new mill in Ohio, which is designed to make high-end tubes destined for the booming shale gas industry, Crouzet said.

"Since then, we have seen the appearance of liquid shale gas as an alternative and, given that gas prices have significantly dropped, a certain number of operators have switching their focus towards this resource," he said. "This means our projects is relying not only on one, but two legs."

Oil exploration companies are increasingly turning to shale rock formations that contain liquid hydrocarbons as well as gas because shale gas prices have been declining. In addition, liquids are easier to turn into higher-margin fuel products.

Total sales to the energy sector make up around 74 percent of the company's annual turnover.

But while oil and gas markets remain buoyant, other sectors are facing a more uncertain outlook amid the economic slowdown.

Vallourec's customers in the power generation, automotive and mechanical industries have not only been hit by a slowdown in Europe, but also by subdued markets in Asia, particularly in China.

"We are very obsessed with Greece and currency issues, which quite frankly do not affect us ... but we shouldn't lose sight that the global economy is lacking a bit of dynamism, even if there are positive elements," Crouzet said.

This trend has been highlighted by lower iron ore prices, which reflect slower demand from the steel industry in China, which is responsible for half of worldwide production.

"Lower iron ore prices mean steel activity in China is not as dynamic," he said. "Chinese growth is not as dynamic as forecast, and within a situation extremely volatile and full of uncertainties at global macroeconomic level, this is a major factor."

Shares in Vallourec have lost around 37 percent of their value since the start of the year, after suffering a 36 percent decline in 2011.

"We know that a certain number of investors are taking an interest in us and are returning or will return, but it's obvious that the general situation in Europe and the image of European stocks in general is not favourable at the moment," he said.

Vallourec is paying a dividend of 1.30 euros for 2011, which is identical to 2010 but represents a slightly higher payout ratio of net income.

"We'll see where we are next year, but we have confidence in our strategy and our ability to deliver our current projects," Crouzet said.

"The difficulties linked to our projects shouldn't have an impact on our dividend policy."

(Reporting by Elena Berton and Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

((elena.berton@thomsonreuters.com)(+33149495226)(Reuters Messaging: elena.berton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: VALLOUREC CEO/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.