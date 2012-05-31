LONDON, May 31 (IFR) - Investors holding notes with a
nominal value of USD1.75bn against the UK subsidiary of
Petroplus look increasingly unlikely to recover more than a
small part of their principal after the administrator of the UK
oil refinery business said it had not been able to sell the site
after four months of trying.
"We have worked tirelessly to explore all feasible options
for the refinery. We have had contact with over 100 possible
investors and purchasers. We have been unable to reach a deal to
date," said Steven Pearson, joint administrator and partner at
PwC.
The firm was appointed in late January and soon after
secured an undisclosed three-month facility from a consortium
made up of Petroplus co-founder Marcel van Poecke's AtlasInvest
vehicle, a fund managed by US private equity KKR, and Morgan
Stanley's commodities arm.
This allowed the Coryton refinery in Essex to keep being
supplied with crude oil and functioning whilst a buyer was
sought for the 560-acre site as a going concern. Pearson added
that this task was complicated because of weak trading
conditions.
"We have been losing money. Refining margins are currently
low and the operation is loss making. We had to make a decision.
We could have decided to give the refinery away but we have a
statutory duty to maximise recoveries for creditors," he said.
In addition, PwC had to decide whether to press ahead with a
USD150m capital expenditure programme or embark on winding down
operations and making the site safe, which will also prove
costly.
Pearson said he would still entertain offers during the
three months it would take to close down Coryton but he warned
that prospects of a sale were "slim". PwC had tried to cut a
deal with the AtlasInvest consortium as well as bondholder
groups and other parties but financing proved hard.
The firm estimated that USD1bn would have been needed to put
the refinery back on a sustainable footing. Pearson suggested
that the AtlasInvest group had been willing to enter an
agreement but only by taking the refinery off the administrators
for a nominal GBP1 sum.
It is understood that the Government was also unwilling to
provide any financial guarantees as it did not regard the
plant's closure with the loss of 500 jobs as a significant
threat to the country's fuel supplies.
Pearson said he was also investigating alternative uses for
the site, such as a place to store petrol and other refined
products from overseas ahead of distribution in the UK, pointing
to the jetty landing that Coryton boasts.
The four bonds with guarantees against Petroplus Refining
and Marketing Ltd, the UK subsidiary owning Coryton, were
trading at 40 cents on the dollar when PwC was appointed in
February but last week were changing hands at just 15 cents.
One source close to the bondholders said: "It should never
have gone into administration. We had wanted to do a deal but I
don't think there's much chance. I understand only the group who
came in post administration will come out whole as they claimed
super senior status."
AtlasInvest declined to comment. The investor has teamed up
with oil trader Vitol to buy Petroplus' Swiss refinery Cressier.
Russian oil trader Gunvor has bought the Belgian refinery at
Antwerp and a German one at Ingoldstadt. A sales process for
Petit Couronne in France continues.
(Reporting By Christopher Spink, Editing by Julian Baker)