ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

FINANCE MINISTER

Inflation in Poland will start easing rapidly, Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski tells Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, adding the country needed no more fiscal adjustments for now to hit its goal of deficit/GDP ratio of around 3 percent this year.

PMI

Markit Economics releases its monthly PMI index for Poland at 0700 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the reading to stand at 48.6 points.

SHALE GAS

Poland's economic growth would rise by an additional 0.2-0.4 percentage points every year if the country started producing 5-10 bcm in shale gas annually, PKN Orlen's CEO Jacek Krawiec writes in the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.

TK TELEKOM

The sale of TK Telekom, a telecoms arm of the Polish railways, drew at least a few bidders, sources told Reuters.

Last year, sources said Polish telecom groups Netia , Hawe, MNI, GTS, and PGE's unit Exatel have placed initial bids in the long-flagged sale.

TREASURY

The state treasury will seek a dividend substantially larger than the 30 percent proposed by Polih copper miner KGHM and reiterates plans to sell the whole of its 51.6-percent stake in utility Enea, daily Parkiet quoted treasury minister Mikolaj Budzanowski as saying.

ACRON

Russian fertiliser maker Acron raised the success threshold on its bid for Polish chemicals company Azoty Tarnow to 66 percent, a brokerage DM BZ WBK said on Thursday.

RUSSIAN RAIL

A Russian rail company is interested in buying Poland's rail freight carrier PKP Cargo, Rzeczpospolita daily writes.

