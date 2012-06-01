Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland GMT + 2 hours):
FINANCE MINISTER
Inflation in Poland will start easing rapidly, Finance
Minister Jacek Rostowski tells Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, adding
the country needed no more fiscal adjustments for now to hit its
goal of deficit/GDP ratio of around 3 percent this year.
PMI
Markit Economics releases its monthly PMI index for Poland
at 0700 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the reading to
stand at 48.6 points.
SHALE GAS
Poland's economic growth would rise by an additional 0.2-0.4
percentage points every year if the country started producing
5-10 bcm in shale gas annually, PKN Orlen's CEO Jacek Krawiec
writes in the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.
TK TELEKOM
The sale of TK Telekom, a telecoms arm of the Polish
railways, drew at least a few bidders, sources told Reuters.
Last year, sources said Polish telecom groups Netia
, Hawe, MNI, GTS, and PGE's
unit Exatel have placed initial bids in the
long-flagged sale.
TREASURY
The state treasury will seek a dividend substantially larger
than the 30 percent proposed by Polih copper miner KGHM
and reiterates plans to sell the whole of its
51.6-percent stake in utility Enea, daily Parkiet
quoted treasury minister Mikolaj Budzanowski as saying.
ACRON
Russian fertiliser maker Acron raised the success
threshold on its bid for Polish chemicals company Azoty Tarnow
to 66 percent, a brokerage DM BZ WBK said on Thursday.
RUSSIAN RAIL
A Russian rail company is interested in buying Poland's rail
freight carrier PKP Cargo, Rzeczpospolita daily writes.
($1 = 3.3959 Polish zlotys)