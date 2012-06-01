The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
ITALY CRISIS
The European Central Bank could use a range of tools if
called on to calm markets and is prepared to act if needed, Bank
of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco told the Financial Times.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
Europe's third-largest insurer, called an extraordinary
board meeting on Saturday to discuss organizational structure,
compensation and company performance, it said.
The meeting would call into question the role of Chief
Executive Giovanni Perissinotto, people familiar with the matter
said.
ENI
Eni, which has been receiving payments in oil from Iran for
debts, is reworking the deal and is unlikely to import crude in
July after European Union sanctions on Tehran take effect,
market sources said on Thursday.
Three arab funds may be interested in a 3.4 percent stake in
ENI that CDP will place on the market, Il Sole 24 Ore said on
Thursday without citing its sources.
PIRELLI
The world's fifth-largest tyremaker said on Thursday it opened
its first factory in Mexico, and that it will invest $300
million there up to 2015. The new factory is the group's 22nd
plant. It has an annual output of 400,000 units, and will
produce mainly premium and high performance tyres.
FINMECCANICA
UBS raises Finmeccanica to "buy" from "neutral"
IMPREGILO, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Massimo Ponzellini resigned on Thursday from his job as
chairman of the Italian builder following his involvement in a
probe into loans granted by Italian lender Banca Popolare di
Milano which he left at the end of 2011.
PARMALAT
Shareholder funds, including Amber Capital and Labrusca
Global Fund, criticised on Thursday the group's announced
acquisition of Lactalis American Group at the annual shareholder
meeting in Parma which approved the 2011 balance sheet and
renewed the board.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................