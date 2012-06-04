Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
ENERGY ROADMAP
Poland is much closer to agreeing to a watered down version
of the EU's 2050 energy roadmap, Deputy Economy Minister Tomasz
Tomczykiewicz says over the weekend, adding the document no
longer contained emission reduction targets, or milestones,
beyond the existing ones.
REFORMS
Poland's President Bronislaw Komorowski signed into law on
Friday the rise retirement age for men and women gradually to 67
years.
FINANCE MINISTRY
Deputy Finance Minister Dominik Radziwill will take up the
position of Poland's representative at the International
Monetary Fund as of August 1, replacing Katarzyna
Zajdel-Kurowska, Puls Biznesu writes, citing a letter from the
ministry.
HYDROCARBONS TAX
Poland will present a draft bill on hydrocarbons on June 13,
Rzeczpospolita daily writes over the weekend.
ZE PAK
Utility ZE PAK will file its initial public offering
prospectus with the financial regulator in August, while its
listing could take place in September or October, a spokeswoman
for the Treasury Ministry, which seeks to sell its whole
50-percent stake in the firm, is quoted as saying by Puls
Biznesu.
