The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY

Treasury places a new Italian inflation-linked 4-year BTP aimed at retail investors, the offer ends on June 7.

EURO ZONE AND GREECE

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti believes eurobonds will become a reality in the 17-nation euro zone and that Greece will remain in the single currency, he told a Greek newspaper on Saturday.

TAX EVASION CRACKDOWN

Italy's tax collection agency aims to recoup at least 10 billion euros of unpaid taxes this year thanks to targeted controls, La Repubblica and Il Messaggero said on Saturday citing the agency's 2012 plan.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Europe's third-biggest insurer, Generali, on Saturday named Mario Greco, a top executive at Zurich Insurance Group , as its new CEO after Giovanni Perissinotto was ousted in a rapid boardroom coup.

Generali hopes Greco would be able to take over the top job by July; Greco will define conditions of his departure from Zurich Insurance with the group's management on Monday, Il Messaggero said on Sunday.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italy's third-largest bank may have too much Italian government debt on its books, its chairman Alessandro Profumo said on Friday, pointing to risks stemming from sovereign debt holdings amid a euro zone crisis.

Gianni Zonin, chairman of unlisted Banca Popolare di Vicenza, confirmed his bank had made an offer for Monte Paschi's unit Biverbanca and if Monte Paschi put on sale some of its branches, Pop Vicenza could consider buying them as it aims to boost the number of its branches to 800 in the short term and to 1,000 over a longer period of time from 680 now; Pop Vicenza would need a capital increase to buy Biverbanca, he said in an interview with Il Giornale published on Sunday.

FIAT

Italy's new car sales dropped 14.26 percent, or 46,470 vehicles, in May from the same month a year ago, improving from recent months but still continuing a slump as the country feels the squeeze from austerity measures aimed at reining in its deficit.

Fiat's market share was 31.6 percent in May, little changed from 31.4 percent in April.

EDISON

Utility's board is expected to meet on Monday to name a new chairman and some board members after France's EDF took over the company, newspapers reported on Sunday.

Henri Proglio, EDF's head, is likely to be named Edison's new chairman or a rather short period to be replaced by an Italian manager, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday without citing its sources.

Financial holding company Carlo Tassara of Romain Zaleski with a 10 percent stake in Edison is considering whether to turn to a court against market regulator Consob's approval of EDF's price to buy out Edison minorities, Il Sole said.

SMALL AND MID CAPS

UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI

Italian insurance regulator Isvap has asked debt-laden insurer Fondiaria-SAI to present all evaluations prepared by advisers for share swaps in the proposed merger with peer Unipol, after Fondiaria's rival suitors, funds Sator and Palladio, have signaled that some assessments could raise concerns over the future solidity of the group, La Repubblica said on Saturday without citing its sources.

Financial holding Premafin and bank UniCredit will end their shareholders pact in Fondiaria-SAI as part of Unipol's takeover of Premafin-controlled Fondiaria-SAI, Il Messaggero reported on Saturday.

*Henri de Castries, head of French insurer AXA, says in an interview with Corriere Economia he is interested in growing further in Italy, also with acquisitions, but declines to confirm an interest in portions of Fondiaria-SAI that may be sold due to antitrust reasons. The insurer, he adds, has not renewed Italian government bonds once they came to maturity but did not sell the other that it is still holding.

IMPREGILO

Italian builder Salini has proposed Claudio Costamagna, the former Goldman banker, as chairman of Impregilo and a majority of independent directors for a possible board renewal, as it seeks to convince investors to support its plan to create a national champion.

Costamagna told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview published on Sunday he believed in Salini's project to turn Impregilo into a global-scale major operator.

IREN

Italian utility Iren and infrastructure investment fund F2i are planning a joint venture in waste management business; the company is drafting a plan to sell assets worth 300 million euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said over the weekend.

A2A

Italy's biggest regional utility is looking to extend its debt maturities and investment banks are drafting a plan for the company to shift the bulk of its debt from bank loans to bonds, Il Sole 24 said on Saturday without citing its sources.

A2A holds the f irst meeting of its s upervisory b oard with newly elected c h airman Pippo Ranci, to decide on renewal of ma n agement bo a rd

