The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY
Treasury places a new Italian inflation-linked 4-year BTP
aimed at retail investors, the offer ends on June 7.
EURO ZONE AND GREECE
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti believes eurobonds will
become a reality in the 17-nation euro zone and that Greece will
remain in the single currency, he told a Greek newspaper on
Saturday.
TAX EVASION CRACKDOWN
Italy's tax collection agency aims to recoup at least 10
billion euros of unpaid taxes this year thanks to targeted
controls, La Repubblica and Il Messaggero said on Saturday
citing the agency's 2012 plan.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
Europe's third-biggest insurer, Generali, on Saturday named
Mario Greco, a top executive at Zurich Insurance Group
, as its new CEO after Giovanni Perissinotto was ousted
in a rapid boardroom coup.
Generali hopes Greco would be able to take over the top job
by July; Greco will define conditions of his departure from
Zurich Insurance with the group's management on Monday, Il
Messaggero said on Sunday.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Italy's third-largest bank may have too much Italian
government debt on its books, its chairman Alessandro Profumo
said on Friday, pointing to risks stemming from sovereign debt
holdings amid a euro zone crisis.
Gianni Zonin, chairman of unlisted Banca Popolare di
Vicenza, confirmed his bank had made an offer for Monte Paschi's
unit Biverbanca and if Monte Paschi put on sale some of its
branches, Pop Vicenza could consider buying them as it aims to
boost the number of its branches to 800 in the short term and to
1,000 over a longer period of time from 680 now; Pop Vicenza
would need a capital increase to buy Biverbanca, he said in an
interview with Il Giornale published on Sunday.
FIAT
Italy's new car sales dropped 14.26 percent, or 46,470
vehicles, in May from the same month a year ago, improving from
recent months but still continuing a slump as the country feels
the squeeze from austerity measures aimed at reining in its
deficit.
Fiat's market share was 31.6 percent in May, little changed
from 31.4 percent in April.
EDISON
Utility's board is expected to meet on Monday to name a new
chairman and some board members after France's EDF took
over the company, newspapers reported on Sunday.
Henri Proglio, EDF's head, is likely to be named Edison's
new chairman or a rather short period to be replaced by an
Italian manager, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday without citing
its sources.
Financial holding company Carlo Tassara of Romain Zaleski
with a 10 percent stake in Edison is considering whether to turn
to a court against market regulator Consob's approval of EDF's
price to buy out Edison minorities, Il Sole said.
SMALL AND MID CAPS
UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI
Italian insurance regulator Isvap has asked debt-laden
insurer Fondiaria-SAI to present all evaluations prepared by
advisers for share swaps in the proposed merger with peer
Unipol, after Fondiaria's rival suitors, funds Sator and
Palladio, have signaled that some assessments could raise
concerns over the future solidity of the group, La Repubblica
said on Saturday without citing its sources.
Financial holding Premafin and bank UniCredit
will end their shareholders pact in Fondiaria-SAI as
part of Unipol's takeover of Premafin-controlled Fondiaria-SAI,
Il Messaggero reported on Saturday.
*Henri de Castries, head of French insurer AXA,
says in an interview with Corriere Economia he is interested in
growing further in Italy, also with acquisitions, but declines
to confirm an interest in portions of Fondiaria-SAI that may be
sold due to antitrust reasons. The insurer, he adds, has not
renewed Italian government bonds once they came to maturity but
did not sell the other that it is still holding.
IMPREGILO
Italian builder Salini has proposed Claudio Costamagna, the
former Goldman banker, as chairman of Impregilo and a
majority of independent directors for a possible board renewal,
as it seeks to convince investors to support its plan to create
a national champion.
Costamagna told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview published on
Sunday he believed in Salini's project to turn Impregilo into a
global-scale major operator.
IREN
Italian utility Iren and infrastructure investment fund F2i
are planning a joint venture in waste management business; the
company is drafting a plan to sell assets worth 300 million
euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said over the weekend.
A2A
Italy's biggest regional utility is looking to extend its
debt maturities and investment banks are drafting a plan for the
company to shift the bulk of its debt from bank loans to bonds,
Il Sole 24 said on Saturday without citing its sources.
A2A holds the f irst meeting of its s upervisory b oard with
newly elected c h airman Pippo Ranci, to decide on renewal of
ma n agement bo a rd
