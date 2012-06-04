* Generali picks Greco as new CEO after board clash

* Former Zurich executive Greco inherits put option problem

* Generali may sell assets to raise cash if put exercised

By Lisa Jucca

MILAN, June 4 One of the most pressing tasks facing Mario Greco, picked on Saturday to lead Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali (GASI.MI), will be to figure out how to pay for a large stake in an eastern European venture.

Generali's board succeeded on Saturday in ousting long-standing insider Giovanni Perissinotto after he lost the support of top shareholder Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) and other investors unhappy with the company's performance.

Greco, who resigned on Monday from his executive role at Zurich Insurance Group ZURN.VZ, will inherit an insurer weakened mainly by its 46-billion-euro exposure to Italian government bonds.

But once the dust of the boardroom battle settles, he will also have to sort out how to gather the estimated 2.5-3 billion euros needed to buy the remaining 49 percent of a joint venture Generali has with PPF, controlled by Czech businessman Petr Kellner.

"(Generali) is ultimately likely to need to raise capital either through disposals or an equity raising to pay for the put option granted to PPF in relation to the CEE (central and eastern Europe) joint venture," Credit Suisse said in a recent client note.

Investment bank Mediobanca, which calls the shots at Generali even though it owns only 13 percent of the insurer, has long resisted any suggestion of a capital hike to avoid being forced to dilute its shareholding.

Now that funding conditions have further deteriorated due to the euro zone crisis, carrying out a capital increase may prove even more challenging possibly pushing Generali to look at other options, such as asset sales.

SALES OF ASSETS

The put option granted to Kellner gives him the power to pull the trigger on the forced purchase by Generali.

The option is due in 2014 and PPF said in September an early sale of the remaining 49 percent stake of the venture was not on the agenda, rejecting media speculation.

Yet a spokesman for PPF also said at the time that a decision on the timing would be taken this year. [ID:nL5E7KT0DZ]

Shares in Generali (GASI.MI) opened a touch lower but soon turned positive after the departure of Perissinotto. They were up 1.7 percent by 0945 GMT, outperforming a flat European insurers' index .SXIP. Traders said that the market was not convinced a cash call was on the cards.

"The market does not believe in a possible capital hike, otherwise shares would be falling," a Milan-based trader said.

Generali has the option of addressing the PPF issue through the sale of assets which are not considered core.

It could, for instance, decide to sell Swiss-based private bank BSI, whose private banking business is not a good fit for its insurance model.

Or it may get rid of its 1 percent stake in Russian bank VTB (VTBR.MM), worth around $300 million at the time of purchase and criticised by some investors when Generali bought it last year.

Perissinotto had wanted to seal an alliance between the Italian insurer and the Russian bank, but talks were postponed earlier this year due to volatility in European financial markets, the Russian lender has said.

