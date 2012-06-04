COPENHAGEN, June 4 Maersk Drilling, a unit of
Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk,
said on Monday that a new $610 million Gulf of Mexico drilling
contract was at the highest daily rates it has ever had for a
rig.
The three-year contract for a job starting in 2014 is for
the first in a series of four identical ultra deepwater
drillships currently under construction in South Korea for
Maersk Drilling, the company said.
The basic daily rate under the contract is $548,000, but the
rate could rise to $585,000-$590,000 if all bonuses are paid,
Maersk Drilling head of strategy and communication Michael
Harboe-Jorgensen told Reuters.
"This is the highest rate we have seen for our ultra
deepwater units," Harboe-Jorgensen said.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)