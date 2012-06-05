Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland GMT + 2 hours):
PBG
Debt-laden Polish builder PBG filed for bankruptcy
protection on Monday only days before the start of the Euro 2012
soccer tournament, blaming difficulties related to road and
stadium contracts and intransigent banks for its funding
woes.
($1 = 3.3959 Polish zlotys)