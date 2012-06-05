Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

PBG

Debt-laden Polish builder PBG filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday only days before the start of the Euro 2012 soccer tournament, blaming difficulties related to road and stadium contracts and intransigent banks for its funding woes.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.3959 Polish zlotys)