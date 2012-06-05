(Adds press digest)
BUCHAREST, June 5
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Tuesday.
CBANK
Central bank governor Mugur Isarescu is expected to attend a
financial seminar on Tuesday.
ROMANIA FX RESERVES EDGE DOWN IN MAY
The Romanian central bank's foreign exchange reserves,
excluding 103.7 tonnes of gold, fell by 817 million euros on the
month to 33.5 billion euros ($41.4 billion) at the end of May,
central bank data showed on Friday.
ROMANIAN PPI up 6.5 pct y/y in April
Romanian industrial producer prices rose by 6.5
percent on the year in April and were up 0.7 percent on the
month, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Friday.
FACTBOX-KEY POLITICAL RISKS TO WATCH IN ROMANIA
CEE MARKETS
Central European currencies mostly rose in a thin trade on
Monday, with Hungary's forint supported by a delay to a vote on
a disputed central bank law which kept open the chance of the
country striking a much needed aid deal.
GREEK COMPANIES SEEK BALKAN REFUGE FROM DEBT STORM
Iosif Komninakidis smokes nervously behind his desk in the
sleepy Bulgarian town of Rakovski and contemplates plunging
sales of his Greek company's trendy jeans.
PETROM
Changes in taxation could impact investments of oil and gas
firm Petrom, said Gerhard Roiss, the chief executive
of Austrian energy group OMV, majority owner of the
company. Ziarul Financiar, Page 9
