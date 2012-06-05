DUBAI, June 5 Abu Dhabi's flagship carrier
Etihad Airways plans to raise its stake in Virgin Australia
Holdings to at least 10 percent, Etihad's top executive
said, after stating it owns a near 4 percent stake in the
Australian carrier on Tuesday.
"At a point in time, we would like to take it (stake) to a
minimum of 10 percent, if we get the necessary approvals," James
Hogan, Etihad's chief executive told Reuters.
Etihad, which is on a aggressive expansion drive, acquired a
3.96 percent stake in Virgin Australia through the stock market,
it said in a statement.
Hogan also ruled out any plans by the Gulf carrier to buy a
stake in Virgin Australia's rival carrier Qantas, which
warned of a likely first annual net loss since its privatisation
in 1995.
